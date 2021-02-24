Group of suspects pull gun on driver in Buckhead, steals car

Police activity on Gresham Road near the Walmart and Flat Shoals Road apparently stemmed from a carjacking in Buckhead.
Several males are accused of stealing a Dodge Charger from the owner at gunpoint at 2302 Piedmont Road around 7:10 p.m.
The suspects took off in the Charger and were followed by second car, a dark colored Chevy Impala occupied with additional suspects according to Atlanta police.
With minutes the stolen Charger was spotted by other officers who notified the police air unit to track the vehicles the suspects occupied.
The air unit located the Charger around Penwood Place where officer detained a number of suspects. A short time later it tracked the Impala where officers were able to detain additional suspects.
Atlanta Police is investigating the carjacking. Follow CBS46 for updates as APD releases more details of the case.
