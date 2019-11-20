DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Two middle school students, a high school student and another teen are facing charges after allegedly storming onto a school bus and beating an elementary school student.
According to DeKalb County schools, the incident happened aboard a Snapfinger Elementary school bus on November 18.
The school district says the victim was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta where their condition is unknown at this time.
Warrants were obtained for the high school student and other teen and they've both been taken into custody.
The two middle school students were taken to juvenile intake.
No word on what prompted the incident.
