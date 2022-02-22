ATLANTA (CBS46) — Video captured the wild scene as six masked men grabbed and stole thousands of dollars of clothing from a store in Atlanta.
“From when they started grabbing stuff until they left out the door it was 60 seconds, gone in 60 seconds,” said Kasson Smith, co-owner of the store Toussaint Namdi. “It was like a movie, like you couldn’t believe it.”
In the video, you see the men walk in calmly and greeted by an employee of Toussaint Namdi before franticly snatching the high end clothing.
“I believe it might have been someone who came into the store, seen how the setup was and seen that it was kind of lax,” Smith said.
Many items in the store go for well over $1,000 each from designers such as Gucci, Givenchy, and Chrome of Hearts.
Smith said the thieves didn’t bother with anything besides clothes.
“They didn’t grab money and stuff like that. Didn’t go to the back room, they just went straight for the clothes. We had like iPads and stuff sitting right there, they just grabbed the clothes.”
Thankfully, the two workers who were in the store at the time were not harmed at all.
“A complete shocker that someone would literally do it with a bunch of security cars parked right across the street with 24hr security.”
#Exclusive I spoke with the co-owner of Toussaint Namdi about the group of thieves who robbed his store, rushing in and taking almost every bit of clothing -- even half a mannequin. Details @cbs46 #Atlanta #crime pic.twitter.com/k5SCCMlMf0— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) February 22, 2022
This isn't the only store in the city seeing this type of crime, using a group of people to rob a store at once. A group of women is wanted by police who made off with thousands of dollars worth of purses from the Marc Jacobs store at Lenox mall.
Smith said they had just restocked all their inventory and couldn’t believe the thieves even stole part of a manakin.
He said for now, the store is closed and doing online sales only, but they do plan to reopen again on March 17 in a much safer manner.
“We're definitely opening up with armed security and stuff like that, just be more vigilant about people coming in.”
