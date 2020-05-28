ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Instead of viewing COVID-19 deaths simply as numbers on a screen, an Atlanta group wants the world to remember victims by their names and their faces.
“They mean so much more to so many of the people than just a statistic,” said Jana Johnson-Davis, a member of Coalition 2 Save Lives, the group behind the effort.
Using the hashtag “LovedOnesNotNumbers, the group is hoping to spread the word on social media, requesting photos of Georgians who lost their lives to the virus.
“We want to humanize this tragedy,” said Johnson-Davis. “There have been some who have just written off these victims of the coronavirus as collateral damage. But we know that they are much more than that.”
Singer-songwriter Avery Sunshine will provide the music for the online tribute wall.
“We are just really excited about having her in partnership with this movement.” (runs:06)
Click here to enter the information for a loved one who lost his or her life to COVID-19.
