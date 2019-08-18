ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) It's been an ongoing issue for years, local groups being told they can’t pass out food to the homeless because they need a permit.
While these groups have good intentions, the city feels they’ve become a problem.
“There’s a lot of homeless people in our community and any type of help is needed,” said a Good Samaritan handing out food. “We’d probably just find another way to help. We’re just here to help and that’s all we’re doing. We're not trying to cause any harm."
Local groups and many people give food to the homeless but Sunday they learned that it isn’t allowed.
The group hoping to feed some hungry people at Hurt Park say they were told they needed a permit.
“If they were in the position of the homeless people, they might want someone to help feed them, too,” continued the Good Samaritan, who didn't want to be identified. “If anyone wants to help feed the homeless, then that’s a good thing, I don’t think it matters who it is."
But the city says having a permit in Atlanta has always been the law.
Food safety is a top priority and permits are required by the Fulton County Board of Health.
But those who are homeless say there aren’t always enough resources available for them, and often existing shelters and food pantries can’t help every homeless person in Atlanta.
“When I try to go get a job and try to do better, in certain areas around downtown in Atlanta, Georgia, I see they really don’t help the individuals that need to be helped,” Jimmy, who’s homeless, told CBS46 News.
Related stories:
Nonprofits given citations for feeding homeless in downtown Atlanta
Charges dropped against woman ticketed for feeding homeless
Group says issues remain in attempt to feed homeless over holiday weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.