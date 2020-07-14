ATLANTA (CBS46)—Several groups in Atlanta are teaming up to distribute food and face masks to those in need.
The Atlanta City Solicitor will partner with Maximum Impact, the Atlanta police and fire departments to distribute 5,000 boxes of food in no contact drive thru food drives during the months of July and August.
All food drives will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Each household will receive fresh produce, 10-pounds of poultry, fresh milk, and water.
Dates and Locations
- July 16/Thursday Dunbar Recreation Center, 477 Windsor Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30312
- July 25/Saturday Thomasville Recreation Center, 1835 Henry Thomas Drive, Atlanta, GA 30315
- July 30/Thursday Grove Park Recreation Center, 750 Francis Place, NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
- August 8/Saturday Rosel Fann Recreation Center, 365 Cleveland Ave, SE, Atlanta, GA 30354
- August 13/Thursday Washington Park, 1125 Lena Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
- August 22/Saturday Victory Outreach Church, 2175 Metropolitan Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
- August 27/Thursday Collier Heights Park, 3691 Collier Drive, Atlanta, GA 30331
