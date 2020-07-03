DEKALB CO (CBS46)—A DeKalb County church and 100 Black Men of DeKalb have partnered to offer free COVID-19 testing for citizens.
The drive-thru and walk-up testing will take place on Tuesday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Testing will happen in the parking lot area of New Life Church, located at 3592 Flat Shoals Road in Decatur.
Pre-registration for COVID-19 testing is not required but is encouraged.
If registering the public can go to https://covid.fhcga.org/ or call 1-800-935-6721 for more details.
Medical professionals with The Family Health Centers of Georgia will administer the COVID-19 tests during the event.
Additionally, the drive-thru testing site will consist of multiple medical stations, staffed by designated medical professionals and trained volunteers, officials said.
A photo ID is required and there will be free surgical masks for everyone who gets a test.
Individuals with positive test results will be consulted and provided additional medical treatment.
“As an organization whose commitment for 45 years has been to ensure medically under-served populations receive quality healthcare, we can't step back now," said Dr. Michael W. Brooks, President & CEO of The Family Health Centers of Georgia.
“In Georgia, African-Americans represents the highest population of persons impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Partnerships with organizations like 100 Black Men of DeKalb County and New Life Church and Community Ministries to provide free COVID-19 testing ensures that no one is left behind.”
