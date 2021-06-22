NEW YORK (CBS 46) — The Job Creators Network (JCN) announced in a press conference Monday the decision to withdraw its federal lawsuit against the Major League Baseball Association.
This comes after a federal judge ruled June 10 against the lawsuit, which demanded the MLB return its All-Star Game to Cobb County, or pay $100 million in damages to local businesses.
“MLB’s decision to punish these Atlanta small businesses and residents who bear no responsibility for their state’s political action was wrong — no matter what one judge says," said Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of the JCN at the press conference.
The group also stated despite dropping the lawsuit it is considering other legal options to remedy the 'injustice inflicted' to small businesses in the Atlanta Area.
"While we are withdrawing our case from federal court here in New York, we will continue to evaluate our legal options and other out of court opportunities. We will have more information to announce in the coming days,” said Ortiz.
The MLB All-Star Game remains set for July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.