COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -— The pandemic is being credited by some for a new trend that some shoppers say they can get behind.
More and more retail locations are keeping their doors closed on Thanksgiving.
"I do a lot of online shopping now, so I've been finding a lot of deals prior to Thanksgiving," said Kailyn Mance, an Atlanta-area resident.
Mance is joining a growing wave of others giving their wallets a break on Thursday's holiday. Instead, many are turning to their computers for online shopping or just waiting until Black Friday.
Some places, like Golden Corral and Starbucks, remained open on Thanksgiving.
"I'm obviously in the line so I appreciate it, but I think that the employees should get a break also," said one man waiting in the Starbucks drive through at the West Village Way SE location.
A growing number of stores are now keeping their doors closed on Thanksgiving. The Target location in Smyrna sat quietly Thursday, as the retail giant announced it will permanently keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving.
Also closed nearby was Best Buy, T.J. Max, Marshalls, PetSmart and a few others.
However, Dollar Tree was open and some people were seen shopping.
The National Retail Federation estimates nearly 2 million more people will go shopping this year from Thanksgiving until Cyber Monday, compared to last year. However, the number of shoppers is expected to be lower than 2019.
