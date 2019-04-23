ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) Georgia State Troopers are looking for 7-month-old Sarah Grossman who was last seen early Tuesday evening in the 190 block of Scandia Circle.
The baby was known to have on a pink dress with strawberries and stripes. She is described as weighing around 20 pounds, has blue eyes and short brown hair.
At this time authorities believe 26-year-old Steven Grossman has the baby. It is possible he may be travelling in the Cobb County area in a dark gray 2015 Chevrolet Sonic with tag GA-CC57701.
The vehicle has minimal damage to the rear passenger bumper, a GA emblem on the front hood and may have a blue parking pass to College Glen Condos laid on the front dash.
He is described as a white male, about 6'1", weighs around 180-200 pounds, has black/dark brown hair and has 'Lindsey' tattooed on his left arm.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Athens Police Department at 706-546-5900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.