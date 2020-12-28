Georgia State Police reported there were an alarming number of traffic deaths during the 2020 Christmas holiday period.
According to a press release, 20 people were killed in during the 78-hour holiday travel period.
Statewide, troopers investigated 251 traffic crashes that resulted in 91 injuries.
Other numbers released from GSP regarding holiday traffic infractions:
- 173 people arrested for driving under the influence
- 7,259 Total citations and 9,815 warnings
- 485 seat belts citations
- 130 child restraints citations
- 4,347 speeding citations
- 344 distracted driving violations
The Christmas holiday travel period began at 6 p.m. on Thurs., Dec. 24, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Sun., Dec. 27.
