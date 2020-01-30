CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46)—The Georgia State Patrol and the city of South Fulton police are teaming up to roll out Operation Rolling Thunder, just in time for the Super Bowl.
Starting today, troopers and city of South Fulton officers will be conducting speed, distracted and seat belt enforcement.
On Friday and Saturday nights, they’ll set up DUI and traffic safety checkpoints throughout the city.
According to a GSP press release, this task force is the perfect opportunity to remind drivers across the state to never drink and drive.
Georgia maintains a year-round zero tolerance for drunk and drugged driving.
A GSP official wrote, “the NFL championship game is one of the biggest party events of the year with fans gathering at restaurants, bars, and private parties to watch the game, halftime show, and commercials.
State troopers and local law enforcement officers remind everyone who has alcohol on their tailgate menu to make the smart decision to not drink and drive or risk spending a not so super night in jail.
With 10,511 people dying in traffic crashes involving drunk drivers in the United States in 2018, we want everyone to make a plan for a sober ride before the game begins. “
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.