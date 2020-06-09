CITY OF SOUTH FULTON (CBS46)—Georgia State Patrol traffic investigators are investigating a fatal wreck that killed five people.
The deadly wreck happened on June 2 at 3 p.m. on Roosevelt Highway, near South Fulton Parkway.
According to statement from the Georgia State Patrol, a 2017 Nissan Versa was on Roosevelt Highway waiting to make a left turn onto South Fulton Parkway.
As a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro approached the intersection on Roosevelt Highway near South Fulton Parkway, the 2017 Nissan Versa attempted to make a left turn.
The Camaro tried to avoid the Versa, however the Camaro struck the rear of the Versa, police wrote. The Camaro then rotated, slid backwards, and collided with a freight liner truck.
In addition, a fourth vehicle was damaged by debris during the fatal crash.
All five people inside of the 2017 Nissan Versa died at the scene:
Sherita T. Carter, 43,
Tiara Carter, 20
Jakwon T. Carter,15
Jaylin M. Carter, 10
Antonio Sinkfield, 10
The driver in the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro was transported to Grady with serious injuries, police reported.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the cause of the fatal crash is under investigation, however, alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident.
