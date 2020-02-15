NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- An officer headed to an emergency call was involved in an accident late Saturday evening in Newnan.
Around 7:45 p.m. a Newnan Police Officer was responding to an “officer needs assistance” call for another officer who was involved in a physical fight on Kidd Street, according to officials.
Authorities said, while enroute the officer who was involved in the wreck was attempting to pass other cars that had yielded the right of way to him; however, one vehicle made an abrupt left turn in to the path of the officer.
As a result, the officer t-boned the other driver. Three people were immediately transported to nearby hospitals in the Atlanta area.
Police have not yet released the identities of those who were involved in the accident.
Georgia State Patrol was requested to investigate the accident.
Details surrounding the incident are not yet known. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.