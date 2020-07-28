FULTON CO (CBS46)—Georgia State Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal fiery wreck involving an 18-wheeler.
The wreck happened just before 2 a.m. on 20 eastbound near the Fulton Industrial Boulevard exit on Tuesday.
According to officials, an 18-wheeler and another vehicle collided on the interstate.
Units responded to the scene and quickly doused flames from the tractor trailer.
Officials reported one person died at the scene and another person was treated for critical injuries.
All lanes were shutdown as troopers investigated the fatal double injury crash.
Investigators are still working to determine what caused the wreck.
