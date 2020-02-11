CLAYTON Co., GA (CBS46)—Georgia State Police are investigating two separate fatal auto vs pedestrian accidents at the same location.
The first accident happened late Monday night on North Avenue near Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.
The second accident happened someone early Tuesday morning approximately less than 30 from the first accident on Tara Boulevard.
Police have not released any details surrounding the accidents, however, police said both drivers did remain at the scene.
There is no word on what caused the fatal accidents or any charges.
