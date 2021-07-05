GSP involved in dangerous standoff with another driver

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Tense moments caught on camera as a Georgia State Police trooper and another driver went nose-to-nose in their vehicles.
This all happened in the parking lot of the West End Mall on Atlanta southwest side.
State Police say the driver was stopped for doing donuts in the parking lot.
You can see the state trooper pointing his gun at the suspect during the altercation.
Eventually, that driver got out of his car and took off on foot. Authorities are still trying to track him down.
Nobody was hurt during the incident.
