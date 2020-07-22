CLAYTON CO (CBS46)—A person wanted out of California, New York, and Douglas County was arrested in Clayton County after a vehicle pursuit, troopers reported.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a trooper stopped a 2014 Porsche Cayenne near the Southern Regional Hospital on Tara Boulevard on Tuesday evening.
GSP said the trooper initiated the traffic stop because the vehicle had a tag violation and was following too closely.
During the traffic stop, the driver, according to GSP, provided the trooper with a license and then the driver fled the scene.
There was a vehicle pursuit and “the pursuit was terminated by a PIT maneuver made by the Trooper on Tara Boulevard, south of the Clayton County Jail complex. The suspect was taken into custody. A weapon and a small amount of marijuana was located in the vehicle”, according to a GSP spokesperson.
The trooper stated the driver’s license is believed to be fraudulent, however, officials are still processing the information.
GSP have not released the suspect’s name, and there was no word on the charges the suspect was wanted for in New York and California.
