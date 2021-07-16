ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia State Patrol reported Friday that they had been involved in a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash in Atlanta.
The chase took law enforcement down Bankhead Highway, where the suspect's vehicle crashed and caught fire. Two men were detained at the scene.
GSP is still actively investigating the scene. Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.