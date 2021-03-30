Georgia State Patrol has released the details from the incident involving Representative Park Cannon last week.
The report tells the details about her arrest after she knocked on the door of the governor’s ceremonial office as he signed a new controversial voter bill, HB202, into law.
Cannon's rapid arrest last week has since sparked chaos and backlash from the African-American community.
According to one trooper in the report, the protesters were so loud that a staff member called the Georgia State Patrol in a panic, telling him to lock down the governor’s office and move the governor and first lady to safety.
Some protestors claim those allegations are false and are calling on prosecutors to drop the charges.
