ATLANTA (CBS46) A Georgia State Trooper was injured in a crash following a pursuit involving a motorcyclist along two Atlanta highways early Tuesday morning.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the trooper began pursuing the motorcyclist around 6 a.m. on WB I-20 near Martin Luther King Drive. The chase continued along I-20 and onto NB I-285 before both vehicles crashed at the Bolton Road exit.
The trooper's cruiser caught fire as a result of the crash. The trooper sustained a head injury and was taken to an Atlanta hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at this time.
The driver of the motorcycle took off on foot and is still on the run. A description of the suspect was not immediately known.
If you have any information, you're asked to call police.
