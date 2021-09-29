ATLANTA (CBS46) — A new center geared toward reducing sexual violence in high-risk populations and supporting prevention research is coming to Georgia State University.
The school announced the establishment of the National Center for Sexual Violence Prevention (NCSVP) in the Mark Chaffin Center for Healthy Development after federal funding was granted for continued research.
The funding, which comes from the Department of Defense, supports efforts to establish a proof of concept for training and credentialing a prevention workforce within the military.
The combined award totals $668,677.
“The NCSVP will continue to support sexual violence prevention research at Georgia State to reduce violence in high-risk populations like military, college students and adolescents,” said Dr. Gilmore. “This can have long-lasting impacts by reducing the mental health consequences of sexual assault including substance use, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide.”
Prevention approaches include victim assistance, investigation, accountability and assessment to combatting crimes and eliminating patterns of violence.
