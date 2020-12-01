Georgia State University Police Chief Joe Spillane resigned last week after he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.
This incident marks Chief Spillane's second arrest related to DUI charges, the first stemming from a 2017 incident.
This is still an open case under active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
