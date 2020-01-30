GDOT camera from the scene
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Multiple departments have responded to a gas leak near a parking garage in downtown Atlanta.

Not many details but the Georgia State Police department says the leak is at 75 Piedmont Avenue.

Crews with the Atlanta Fire Department, Atlanta Police, and Atlanta Gas are on scene.

