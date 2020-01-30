ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Multiple departments have responded to a gas leak near a parking garage in downtown Atlanta.
Not many details but the Georgia State Police department says the leak is at 75 Piedmont Avenue.
Crews with the Atlanta Fire Department, Atlanta Police, and Atlanta Gas are on scene.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Gas Leak underneath 75 Piedmont. Atlanta Fire Department, Atlanta Police, and Atlanta Gas on scene. Expect heavy traffic in the area. pic.twitter.com/zEQsSYh9F6— GSU Police (@GSU_Police) January 30, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.