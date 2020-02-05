ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The coronavirus has killed nearly 500 people and sickened thousands more across the globe.
Dr. Gerardo Chowell, a mathematical epidemiologist at Georgia State University is using numbers to track the virus.
“We use mathematical models to first understand the trajectory of the epidemic based on the data that is coming from various sources in China,” he told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson.
Dr. Chowell and his team at Georgia State’s School of Public Health predict an alarming spread of the coronavirus in the Hubei province, where the city of Wuhan is located.
“Based on the latest analysis that we conducted just an hour ago or so, the epidemic in Hubei is still following an exponential growth trend which is concerning. So, there’s no sign of a slowdown yet.”
Fortunately, the data shows the rate of new cases in surrounding provinces will start to decline.
In the U.S., yet another case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Wisconsin, bringing the total number of sick patients to 12. Dr. Chowell said that he’s optimistic an outbreak won’t happen here.
“Even if we observe a few more cases, I think that we will be able to contain it.”
For more information about Dr. Chowell’s work, click HERE
