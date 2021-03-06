Three juveniles were arrested after police said at least one of them used a gun to carjack a Georgia State University student.
According to an Atlanta police report, the carjacking happened on March 3 around 11:00 p.m. in southwest Atlanta.
The student told officers she was visiting a friend at the Aspen Heights Apartments on Hank Aaron Drive.
After leaving the apartment complex, she drove towards the road.
At the end of the driveway, the woman said three males, all wearing black, blocked the roadway.
The GSU student said she stopped her car and one male stayed in front of her car while the other two males went to the side of her car.
Moments later, the two males pointed their guns at her in a violent manner and told her to, “get out”, the police report stated.
The woman complied and the men drove off in her silver 2014 Audi Q5, according to police.
The next day, a plains clothes Atlanta police officer spotted the stolen Audi on South Street and Martin Street. The vehicle was not occupied.
According to the police report, “officers did not see any suspects enter the Audi, but observed the stolen Audi leaving the location. Officers followed the stolen Audi to an apartment complex at 552 McAfee Street NW.”
Additional uniformed officers arrived, and the suspects allegedly ran from the stolen Audi.
The suspects were later arrested after a short foot pursuit, the police reported noted. The suspects were 15-16 years old.
Two of the suspects were charged with misdemeanor obstruction and released to their parent’s custody, and one suspect was charged with robbery and taken to the Metro Youth Detention Center, the report stated.
