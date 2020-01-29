ATLANTA (CBS46) - Georgia State University Police have detained a student who is suspected of unlawfully photographing people in campus restrooms.
Police alerted campus population Wednesday. A description given was that of male six to six and a half feet tall, wearing black and gray zip jacket with yellow-and-white logo on one side of the chest. The suspect was also wearing red jogging pants, black shoes with red and white markings, and carrying a black Adidas backpack.
Police arrested the suspect who they confirmed is a student at GSU. Investigators questioned him late Wednesday about recordings images of people inside Library North, student center and University Commons public bathrooms. Charges are expected to be file according the campus police. They will release the name when he is charged.
