ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Below is the moldy closet in a student's Georgia State University dorm room.
BREAKING: Students are experiencing a mold scare in Piedmont North, Piedmont Central and Commons. A student we spoke to was relocated from one mold-infested dorm to another.https://t.co/IfMSCaWuaT pic.twitter.com/HdDLutRBdK— The Signal (@gsusignal) September 25, 2019
The student sent the video to Ada Wood with the school newspaper hoping they could help with the issue.
"We heard a little bit about it from discussion of groups on campus, and the plaza," said Wood. "I've heard the words mold in the dorms, but I didn't have any specific instances until the students came forward to me."
Wood and the newspaper staff investigated and discovered there have been more than just one or two incidents of mold.
"It was clear there were at least three students who had an example of it taking place in their dorm rooms."
In August, one student, who didn’t want to be identified, told the paper he initially had mold in his bathroom at Piedmont North student housing.
He says he reported it and the housing staff moved him to Piedmont Central student housing, but the issue is still there. Problem is, housing authorities say they never received a report which is why the mold continued to spread.
CBS46 reporter Iyani Hughes reached out to Shannon Corey, the interim Director of Student Housing, who says the closet issue stemmed from a leak.
“Leaks can pop up at different times of the year once students move in. We have a lot more residents and things can get clogged due to usage. So there are a lot of reasons leaks can happen, and so once they are reported, we will respond, as we did in these cases, " explained Corey.
She also said the issue as a whole is under control.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we did move some students out of their rooms because they didn't meet our standards at the time," said Corey.
It's a response first-year student Maria Monteiro is happy to hear.
"It's not good to breathe in mold, it can get you sick. I have gotten sick off mold before so if they are in that situation, I would want them to clean it up before anyone else gets there," said Monteiro.
Corey said in addition to moving the students out of the molded dorm rooms, they also discounted their monthly rent for the inconvenience.
