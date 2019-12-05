ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Grady is a name well-represented across Georgia. There's Grady Hospital, Grady High School and the Grady School of Journalism at the University of Georgia to name a few.
But the Grady namesake is not well received by a group of Georgia State University students. They say Henry Grady, the man known as the spokesman of the New South, is a racist who doesn't deserve to be honored.
"We want a discussion to happen. Henry Grady was a great figure in the city of Atlanta. He was also racist. Is that what the city of Atlanta represents?" asked Kenneth Lockett III, associate opinions editor of The Signal, a student newspaper.
The students say the monument to the revered journalist, orator and political influencer, erected in 1891, only tells half the story.
The editorial board of The Signal student newspaper penned an article calling on Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to have the statue taken down and relocated to the grounds of the Atlanta History Center.
Grady is known for transitioning the antebellum south, focused on agricultural-based slavery, to the "New South" focused more on industry and ties to the northern states.
"Sir Henry Grady was a great auditor. He was a great editor at the Atlanta Constitution," said Lockett. "That does not negate the fact that he was also a racist figure across the City of Atlanta, and he helped elect racist figures in the state and local government as well."
The article cited several speeches from Grady from the late 1800s. In one, they report Grady said, "The supremacy of the white race of the South must be maintained forever and the domination of the negro race resisted at all points and at all hazards."
The Atlanta History Center has been working to add contextual markers to several confederate monuments around town. Technically the Grady statue is post-Confederate monument.
"Discussion around moving the Henry Grady statue is part of the national dialogue around historical monuments," said Atlanta History Center President F. Sheffield Hale. "It's complicated and demands thoughtful community conversation. In order to put a different historical monument into context, we created exhibition information panels for Piedmont Park's Peace Monument to tell the full story."
Members of the student editorial board told CBS46 they realizes current state laws will not allow for the statue to be removed, but they at least one contextual markers added to it. They are also hoping for a meeting with the mayor.
