The coronavirus has yet again forced collegiate sports to pivot.
On Wednesday, Georgia State announced the Sun Belt Conference will be postponed following two positive COVID-19 tests In the women's basketball program. The Conference against Coastal Carolina was scheduled to begin Friday through Jan. 2.
As a result all program activities are suspended for a minimum of seven days.
The games have not yet been rescheduled.
