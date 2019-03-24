ATLANTA (CBS46) The Georgia Tech community is mourning the loss of 21-year-old student-athlete Brandon Adams following his sudden passing on Saturday.
The senior defensive tackle, who hailed from Tennessee, played in 33 games from 2016-18. He is survived by his mother Lisa Greer, stepfather Reginald Woods and his sister, Rian.
"On behalf of the entire Georgia Tech athletics family, I offer my deepest condolences to Brandon's family and friends, including his past and present coaches, and his brothers in the Georgia Tech football family," said Todd Stansbury, Georgia Tech director of athletics, in a released statement. "As we mourn the loss of such an incredible young life, we are also here to support Brandon's family and friends, his past and present coaches and his brothers within the Georgia Tech football family in any way that we can."
GT Head Football Coach Geoff Collins said the entire football family is heartbroken by the sudden loss.
"In the short time that I have had the privilege and honor of knowing Brandon, I admired and respected him, first and foremost as a terrific human being, but also as an outstanding teammate and leader," said Collins in a released statement.
A cause of death and memorial services have not yet been made public.
An autopsy will be performed by the GBI.
