ATLANTA (CBS46) – Georgia Tech University announced Tuesday it will play an annual home game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 2020-2024.
The deal was announced between Georgia Tech athletics, AMB Sports & Entertainment, and Peach Bowl, Inc. All five of the scheduled games will be included in Georgia Tech’s season-ticket packages and season-ticket holders will have priority access to premium seating for the games along with parking.
Georgia Tech said it would host the following games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
- 2020 – Nov. 14 vs. Notre Dame
- 2021 – Date/opponent TBA
- 2022 – Sept. 5 vs. Clemson – Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game
- 2023 – Date opponent/TBA
- 2024 – Oct. 19 vs. Notre Dame
