CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Bravo Troop, 1-10 Calvary Regiment of the Georgia National Guard spent an afternoon decontaminating a senior living facility in Woodstock this week.
On April 2, the guardsmen, who one of many Infection Control Teams, were sent out to various areas around the state, including the senior facility, to ensure all "vulnerable" areas were throughly cleansed.
Across the country, and here in Georgia, the elderly, those living in assisted living facilities and those with underlying health issues have been the hardest hit by the fatal coronavirus.
