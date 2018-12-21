A man who ran for governor in a deportation bus is facing charges of insurance fraud.
Forsyth County Republican Michael Williams is accused of scamming hundreds of thousands of dollars after he says his campaign office was robbed.
You may remember Williams for his controversial campaign and what he called the ‘the deportation bus.’
Now he’s been indicted on insurance fraud charges-- accused of faking a burglary during his run for governor.
It’s a story CBS46 covered exclusively back in May. His campaign spokesperson Seth Weathers took us inside the headquarters to see the damage for ourselves.
He said someone stole $300 thousand worth of machines used to mine cryptocurrency.
“That's like stealing a house,” said Weather.”They evidentally backed up a truck or some sort of vehicle, from what GBI is telling us, and backed it into the actual bay and loaded everything up and was out.”
Investigators say that’s a lie. They say the servers were never stolen.
So, the state senator was also charged with falsely reporting a crime and making false statements.
CBS46 reached out to Williams and he has yet to return our calls, for comment.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
