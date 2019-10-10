ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The time has come for the 2019 Atlanta Pride Festival!
From Friday to Sunday the streets of Midtown Atlanta will be packed with people from Atlanta and all over the world looking to come together and celebrate self expression, diversity and inclusion.
This year will mark the 49th consecutive year for Atlanta Pride -- the second year that you can catch every moment of the parade on PeachtreeTV starting at 12:30 p.m. -- and although the Parade is the highlight, there are many other Pride events and celebrations happening all over the city.
Friday will kick off the weekend with an official kickoff party at the GA Aquarium starting at 7 p.m, followed by an after-party at 11 p.m.
The Dockside Tea Dance in the Park will starts Saturday's festivities from 2-7 p.m. at Piedmont Park, followed by Electric Circus at 9 p.m. and the Pride Main Event at 10 p.m.
The Atlanta Pride Parade will step off from the Civic Center MARTA Station Sunday at noon. The parade merges from Ralph McGill onto Peachtree Street and travels north. It then turns east onto 10th Street and follows 10th Street to the Charles Allen Gate entrance of Piedmont Park, where the Parade officially ends.
The price of each event varies.
For event details and inquiries, you can visit https://www.atlantapride.org.
Don't forget, if you can't make it down to enjoy all the fun firsthand, PeachtreeTV is your home for everything #PrideonPeach. Broadcast of the parade begins at 12:30 on Sunday!
