ATLANTA (CBS46)—The Georgia Department of Public Health has released guidelines for medical professionals and other individuals looking for ways to help with the coronavirus COVID-19 response.
The agency is looking for credentialed individuals to assist in the effort.
Medical volunteers may be used to answer medical questions coming into the COVID-19 hotline, or assist at test specimen collection sites.
Non-medical volunteers may be used in administrative roles at either the call-center or test collection sites, or provide interpretation or other skills as needed.
To volunteer, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/georgia-responds.
Click on the "Register Now" box. Registering only takes a few minutes.
Prospective volunteers will be asked for their name, address, contact information and occupation type.
In order to be eligible for some assignments, responders are encouraged to complete a profile summary, which includes skills and certifications, training, medical history, emergency contact and deployment preferences
