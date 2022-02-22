BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) — The three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery have now all been convicted of federal hate crimes.
A federal jury rendered a unanimous verdict-that Gregory and Travis McMichael and William Roddie Bryan violated Ahmaud Arbery’s civil rights because he was Black.
The jury found that all three men interfered with Arbery’s use of public streets by blocking him with their trucks. They found each man guilty of attempted kidnapping for trying to forcibly detain Arbery against his will, resulting in his death.
The McMichael’s were also found guilty of using firearms during the crime.
"I want to first say thank you to everyone who stood by us in this fight for justice for Ahmaud," said Arbery's mother Wanda Cooper-Jones.
Arbery’s family walked out of the courthouse and shouted “victory” as they locked hands with their attorney Ben Crump, other attorneys, activists, and supporters.
Arbery’s mother thanked the Department of Justice for bringing the charges but lambasted them for seeking plea deals with the defendants against her will.
"I talked to Kristen Clark with the DOJ and lead prosecutor Tara Lyons," Arbery said. "That’s not justice for Ahmaud. What we got today, we wouldn’t have gotten today if it wasn’t for the fight the family put up on January 31st. What the DOJ did today is what they were made to do today."
She says as a mother she will never heal, and it’s been the fight of her family to get state and federal convictions. She addressed the DOJ again
"I told the DOJ that yes they were prosecutors but one thing they didn’t have, they didn’t have a son that was lying in a cold grave and they still didn’t hear my cry," Cooper-Jones said. "We got a victory today, but there are so many families out there who don’t get victories because of people that we have fighting for us."
This afternoon U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland got emotional discussing the verdict
"I cannot imagine the pain that a mother feels to have her son run down then gunned down while taking a jog on a public street," Garland said. "My heart goes out to his parents Wanda Cooper-Jones and Marcus Arbery Sr."
The jurors took less than four hours to deliberate and find the men guilty of all charges. Three Black jurors helped make the decision. The only black man served as the jury foreperson.
CBS46's Hayley Mason asked Cooper-Jones if it was that symbolic in any way to you to see a Black man lead the jury in her son's case.
"I often looked at him because Ahmaud when he was killed, he had hair like Ahmaud. I’m quite sure than when he saw pictures of Ahmaud that he often saw himself as Ahmaud," Cooper-Jones told Mason.
One day before the second anniversary of Arbery’s death, the family says this is another small victory in a long fight and their indelible loss.
"Ahmaud will continue to rest in peace, but he will begin to rest in power," Cooper-Jones said.
The sentencing date will be announced at a later date.
