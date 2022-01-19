ATLANTA (CBS46) — A gun was found on a student at David T. Howard Middle School on John Wesley Dobbs Ave. NE in Atlanta on Wednesday, according to the school.
According to a letter sent to the school's families, a rumor began circulating about a student with a gun around 1:15 p.m.
The student was located and he and his locker were searched.
A weapon was found in the bag that the student was wearing. The student claimed another student was paying him to hold the weapon for him. That student was located and he and his locker were searched as well. A weapon was not found.
The student's parent was contacted and he will face disciplinary action in accordance with the Atlanta Public Schools/Atlanta Board of Education code of conduct.
A gun was also found on the school's campus on Tuesday. In that incident, a teacher found the gun inside of the gate near Howell Street. No students were present during the discovery and no students or staff were in danger at any time.
Full copy of letter below:
January 19, 2022
Dear Ram Families,
As we continue our practice of open communication and transparency, I am contacting you with information about a situation that occurred at our school today.
At approximately 1:15 PM, our administrators learned about a rumor circulating among our eighth graders that a student had a weapon. The student was located and when both he and his locker were searched, a weapon was found in a bag the student was wearing. The student’s parent was contacted, and he will face disciplinary action in accordance with the Atlanta Public Schools/Atlanta Board of Education code of conduct. The student claimed another student was paying him to hold the weapon for him. That student was located and he and his locker were searched as well. A weapon was not found. His parent has been contacted as well.
The administration at David T. Howard Middle School and Atlanta Public Schools take this situation seriously, and a thorough investigation by the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is underway. I will provide details on the results of the investigation once it has been completed. Additionally, we will conduct an in-depth review of our safety protocols to see how situations like this may be prevented going forward.
David T. Howard Middle School and Atlanta Public Schools remain committed to providing all of our students and employees with safe and secure environments in which to learn and work, and we need your assistance to do so. Please take this time to talk to your students about the danger, as well as the serious consequences associated with violating our school and our school district’s policy on possessing weapons on school grounds or in district buildings.
Please feel free to contact me with any questions or concerns you may have, and thank you for your support of David T. Howard Middle School.
Sincerely,
Joy S. Antone, EdS, Interim Principal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.