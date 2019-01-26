MORROW, GA (CBS46) Two women were injured at Southlake Mall when a gun was accidentally discharged Friday night, and now police want to find the gunman.
Morrow Police say the gun fell from the waist or pocket of a male suspect in the food court. As the gun fell, it discharged sending a bullet into the tile floor. As a result, the tile shattered sending fragments into two female victims.
One victim was transported with a minor injury to Southern Regional Medical Center. She is good condition.
The second victim was treated at the scene and able to go home.
Police say once the suspect is located he will face charges.
