Georgia lawmakers have filed three parallel bills in response to Tuesday’s spa shooting spree, including legislation that would improve the state's 911 systems and add restrictions to gun purchases.
“When Soon Chung Park’s husband learned she was among the victims of the Gold Spa shooting, he arrived at the scene, unable to communicate with APD,” tweeted State Representative Bee Nguyen. “He was pleading for help in Korean.
Mario Gonzalez' wife, Delaina Ashley Yaun, was one of four women killed at Young's Asian Massage. He told Mundo Hispanico he was detained by police and didn't find out his wife had died until hours later.
“I don’t know, maybe because I’m Mexican? I don’t know,” he said. “The truth is, they treated me badly.”
There two separate examples of how language barriers created a breakdown in response to the deadly attacks at three metro Atlanta spas.
On Monday, state representative Marvin Lim and state senator Michelle Au introduced two new parallel bills aimed at addressing the issue.
“This is a way to increase the invisibility of these problems and addressing that,” Au said.
Senate Bill 309 and House Bill 789 would require police officers participate in outreach and basic training in certain languages other than English. Meanwhile, Senate Bill 308 and House Bill 787 would establish translation services for use by all 911 systems in the state.
“This is potentially life and death as anything you would see in a hospital or healthcare,” Lim said about the 911 translation services. “This is the place where it’s going to arguably be most important. Having a system at the statewide level, specifically for law enforcement to access, could be lifesaving.”
“We know that people are hesitant to report and part of hesitancy comes from the lack of in language outreach from law enforcement,” Au said regarding the training. “So, knowing that barrier and accommodating people who don’t speak English as a first language is an important piece to getting the data.”
The third pair of bills introduced are Senate Bill 311 and House Bill 788. The bills would require a five-day waiting period for the purchase or transfer of certain firearms. Investigators have said the suspect in Tuesday’s killings bought the gun hours before the attacks.
“It is inconceivable to us that it should be harder to vote in the state of Georgia than it is to obtain a firearm,” Au said.
Crossover Day has already come and gone, meaning the bills won’t pass through the legislature this session. Still, the lawmakers behind them said they wanted to started working now to get feedback on the bills and to refine them for the future.
“We want to channel this into impactful change over the next few years,” Au said. “This is a way to increase the invisibility of these problems and addressing that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.