LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A gun range went up in flames early Saturday morning in Lawrenceville.
The fire happened on 200 block of West Crogan Street in the historic district of downtown Lawrenceville. Upon arrival firefighters witnessed a heavy cloud of brown smoke filling the air near the back of the building.
The gun range had been safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.
According to Fire Investigators, the fire started in the back of the building due to the use of tracer rounds.
