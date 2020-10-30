Walmart pulled guns and ammunition from its sales floor in some stores amid civil unrest in several states then changed its mind and put them back.
The retailer originally said the move was for the safety of their staff and customers. Their decision comes on the heels of reports that people have begun stockpiling all kinds of items ahead of Tuesday's election.
“I was selling more guns say in a week than I normally sell in a month,” said Luther LeCroy the owner of Acworth Guns. LeCroy says the increase in gun sales began in March and has not slowed since, in fact he adds that sales for happening so quickly that suppliers are struggling to keep up with the demand.
“I can sell five guns in the time it takes for them to send me one. If I could somehow find a tractor trailer loaded with 9mm ammunition to buy, today’s Friday, I could have it sold by next Friday,” LeCroy added, but he could not confirm what’s driving the increase demand.
One avid gun owner told CBS46 it’s to prepare for civil unrest.
“Unfortunately I think if there’s a Biden-Harris win it’s probably going to end up going that way, so I’ve been stocked and loaded for months,” said avid gun owner Garry Leonard.
Organizations Armed Conflict Location, Event Data Project, and the research group Militia Watch recently released a report saying Georgia is one of five states at high risk of increased militia activity surrounding the November 3 election.
But not everyone is buying into the hype.
“You always want to make sure your family is protected, but I wouldn’t be too worried about anything breaking out around here,” said Nathan Cain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.