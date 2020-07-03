ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Friday, Stoddard’s Range and Guns in midtown was packed.
“It’s been really busy here,” said owner Ken Baye. “We just opened a half hour ago and we are really already at capacity.”
According to the FBI, 3.9 million background checks were conducted last month, the most since November 1998 when the National Instant Criminal Background Check system was created.
“The combination of COVID and civil unrest has really generated a lot of desire to buy a gun,” Baye explained.
Christian Wise Smith was picking up his new gun at Stoddard’s.
“Just for safety and protection,” he said.
Smith has also applied for his conceal carry permit and had to pack his patience.
“It took me eight hours to stand in line to apply for mine this week,” he told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson.
The wait for a conceal carry permit isn’t just in Fulton County. In Cobb County, appointments to obtain permits are no longer being made because the court is booked through late August.
“I just feel like it’s an important time for us to learn about gun safety and everything,” said Timothy Richardson, who was visiting Stoddard’s with his girlfriend. “It’s empowering.”
According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, 40 percent of those buying firearms this year are doing so for the first time.
“Right now, we’re just trying to test out a couple to see what we want,” Richardson explained.
Stoddard’s has also seen an increase in the number of people signing up for firearm training and safety classes.
