ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police need your help to catch thieves who used a stolen U-Haul truck to smash through a brick wall at Range, Guns and Safes in Embry Hills, intent on stealing firearms.
“One hit, one hit, got through the front wall,” said D-J, manager at Range, Guns and Safes. “They really were dedicated to get inside the store at all costs, even though they know we have a big police presence at nighttime.”
Authorities said the gun store was one of three hit on Halloween night.
The thieves continued their spree on November 3, hitting two more gun stores, and making out with 20 guns from only one store according to police.
“The way they set it up to smash inside of a brick wall with a U-Haul truck, is kinda scary. So that puts it into perspective on how dangerous these people are,” D-J said.
D-J said the thieves were smart enough to keep their faces hidden and didn’t leave fingerprints.
At his store only two empty boxes were taken because they lock their guns properly.
He said thieves know not all gun stores are the same.
“We feel like we need gun stores across America, even just across the metro Atlanta area, to start tightening up their security measures on how they lock up their guns, how they secure their guns. Because a lot of firearms could be stolen and you don’t want them getting into the wrong hands,”
Across the metro, authorities said 22 guns were stolen. And all involved agree these criminals need to be stopped before one of the stolen guns take a life.
“In the wrong hands two guns is a lot to me. So 20, I can imagine what they plan on doing. That’s if they’re planning on selling or starting a small war. You just never know. Having guns in the wrong hands is never a good thing,” D-J said.
If you have any information please contact the ATF at 888-283-8477 or email tips to ATFTips@ATF.gov. A $10,000 reward is on offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.