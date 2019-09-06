DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Suspects involved in a fatal shooting remain at large in DeKalb County.
On September 3, a woman was awoken by gunfire outside her home, and bullets puncturing both her leg and the inside of her residence located on Lawndale Court.
Though she was able to tell police her account of the incident, she would die three days later from her injuries. She was later identified as 59-year-old Patricia Myrick.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.