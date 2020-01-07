ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened inside an Uber, early Tuesday morning.
Five to six men called for an Uber after a night at the Diamond Club on Northside Drive. Investigators said an altercation occurred inside the Uber and gunfire erupted. Police said the victim got out of the Uber and ran across the interstate. At some point he was transported to a hospital by ambulance.
Police have not identified the victim, but said he is 21 years old. Officers said the Uber driver drove to a hotel on 14th Street and called police after he noticed blood and a weapon in the backseat of his vehicle.
Police have not indicated whether they are looking for a suspect(s) in connection with this case.
