ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A shooting in midtown Atlanta sent a man to the hospital early Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 3:52 p.m. near the intersection of 17th and Village streets in Atlantic Station. When officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was in stable condition when paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, officials told CBS46 News.
Witness Christopher Klaus was one of at least four drivers who had to duck for cover as the gunman shot into the gunshot victim's Mercedes.
"To me it just seemed like he was angry about getting hit or cut off and decided to start shooting at people, which is ridiculous," Klaus said. "It’s insane."
Witnesses said the shooter was a passenger in a black car. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.
APD investigating shooting near 17th & Village Street. Witness in another car tells me she was at the stoplight in front of this Mercedes when a passenger in a black car drove up and started shooting at the person inside. She believes the person who was shot at ran away. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/x6zuQHMaas— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) May 17, 2021
