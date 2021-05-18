Gunman shot up a car stopped at a traffic light Monday afternoon near Atlantic Station.

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A shooting in midtown Atlanta sent a man to the hospital early Monday afternoon. 

The shooting happened around 3:52 p.m. near the intersection of 17th and Village streets in Atlantic Station. When officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was in stable condition when paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital. 

Police investigate shooting in midtown Atlanta

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, officials told CBS46 News. 

Breaking News: Vehicle riddled with bullets after targeted by another vehicle

Witness Christopher Klaus was one of at least four drivers who had to duck for cover as the gunman shot into the gunshot victim's Mercedes. 

"To me it just seemed like he was angry about getting hit or cut off and decided to start shooting at people, which is ridiculous," Klaus said. "It’s insane."

Witnesses said the shooter was a passenger in a black car. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.

