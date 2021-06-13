COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A gunman who shot an officer in his vest on North Shores Road near Dallas Acworth Highway is dead after an extensive manhunt Sunday.
The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.
Police said the incident started as a domestic call that escalated.
Several agencies helped search for the gunman, who was on foot.
