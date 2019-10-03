DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Three people were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Snapfinger Woods Drive.
Police responded to a person shot call at 3:30 p.m. Once on the scene, the three victims were located near a barber shop with non-life threatening injuries.
According to one of the victims, a white sedan vehicle approached them, oner person got out and opened fire of them.
Police believe the victims were targeted. No suspects are in custody.
