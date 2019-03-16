ALPHARETTA, GA (CBS46) A shooting at a Wells Fargo on Main Street left one person dead and another in police custody on Saturday.
Atlanta Police confirmed the deceased victim is a female, however her name will not be released until the next of kin are notified.
The suspect, who has not been identified, is in police custody. The investigation is on-going.
CBS46 will continue to update this story as details become known.
